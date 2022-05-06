Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office occupancy: Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero film takes bumper opening

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has registered around 55-60 percent opening in the morning across India.

May 06, 2022
After a long wait, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally hit the screens today. The latest outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was highly anticipated among fans, has taken a bumper opening at the box office.

The superhero movie has taken an average opening of around 55-60 per cent across the country as per BoxOfficeIndia.com. This is huge considering a non-holiday release. While the occupancy is little less than Spider-Man: No Way Home, the opening day collections will be more Spidey film due to high ticket prices. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting it to earn around Rs 30 crore on its first day at the domestic market. Since the film has garnered rave reviews from industry experts and fans, it will witness an upward trend over the weekend.

Talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the superhero film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for helming Darkman, Evil Dead, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, The Gift and others. The editing of the film is done by Bob Murawski and Tia Nolan while John Mathieson has cranked the camera. Produced by Kevin Feige, the film is written by Michael Waldron.

