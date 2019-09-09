Doctor Sleep final trailer: Danny Torrance revisits Overlook Hotel to fight his demons in The Shining sequel

A new trailer for Warner Bros.' Doctor Sleep was released earlier on Sunday (8 September). Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film of the same name, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Check out the trailer here

The world is a hungry place, a dangerous place. Watch the final trailer for #DoctorSleepMovie now. pic.twitter.com/31pTQ6X2g7 — Doctor Sleep (@DoctorSleepFilm) September 8, 2019

Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance, who in the original film possessed psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage. Dan, who never really recovered from the trauma, struggles to lead a normal life in the story's sequel. He encounters courageous teenager Abra (Kyliegh Curran) and recognises that she shares the same abilities, known as the 'shine'. The duo decides to team up to fight against the merciless Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her followers, The True Knot, who 'feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality'.

The trailer revisits the infamous Overlook Hotel and also features the creepy twins in the footage. It finds Dan rediscovering and confronting the demons he experienced as a kid. Using Overlook as one of the film’s settings has also given director Mike Flanagan the chance to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the original film, including the celebrated “Here’s Johnny” scene.

Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis are also part of Doctor Sleep's cast.

Flanagan, who has created, directed and produced Netflix's Haunting of the Hill House, has helmed and penned the screenplay for the film. Flanagan had previously also directed another one of King's adaptations, Gerald's Game, for Netflix.

Doctor Sleep will release globally on 8 November.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 13:27:19 IST