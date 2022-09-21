Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava passed away today at the age of 58 after being critical for more than a month. He was on ventilator and admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi. He collapsed in the gym after complaining of chest pain on August 10. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Do you you his daughter Antara once received the bravery award from the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh?

The incident dates back to 2006 (according to reports) when a robbery attempt was made at the actor’s house and Antara stopped the incident from taking place with the help of her intelligence and bravery. She even shared the image of receiving the award from Dr. Manmohan Singh. She wrote- “The prestigious moment of receiving the #NationalBraveryAward from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Also met then Vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Then Defence Minister A.K. Antony. In pictures: Sharing my robbery incident with them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antara Srivastava (@antarasrivastava)

Antara is also a part of the Hindi film industry and keeps sharing posts on her projects. She has worked on films like Paltan, Vodka Diaries, Love Birds and Speed Dial.

Coming to Raju Srivastava, the actor featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three that was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Srivastava was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003.

Srivastava rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, and right from his first act about news readers to erratic and eccentric guests at weddings, viewers were hooked to his wit and mannerisms that led to uproarious moments right till the show was on air. His acts also found their way to social media when people began to use them as memes to express their thoughts and feelings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.