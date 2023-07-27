In a video that has been shared on social media, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan gave a reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on the opposition and the usage of the word INDIA for their alliance. She said, “I do not want to make a comment on the Prime Minister. I respect the Chair. I just want to say that if we compare all the speeches given by PM Modi from 2014 till today, everything will be clear.”

Jaya Bachchan‘s work front

She will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that releases tomorrow on July 28.

It’s not just one frame that stands out when it comes to Johar’s brand of movies. Here too, everything is so breakneck, you have to pause, rewind and revisit the moment that he staged. When we meet Ranveer here for the first time, he does a palat as graffiti fills the room, and when it’s Alia’s turn to do the same, she flashes her smile in a gorgeous saree.

In Johar’s films, there’s a song for every mood; there’s the romantic song, the wedding song, the tearjerker, and the happy one. Rocky Aur Ranii is no different. And different songs mean different moods and different moods mean different frames. Here too, there are snow caped mountains, a stunning shot of the Durga Puja, and the inevitable wedding shot, the money shot.

A lot of filmmakers have said this in their interviews how they have met people that inspired the characters they wrote for their films. It’ll be quite intriguing to know who all Karan Johar has interacted with, or inspired by. It’s impossible to have so many gorgeous people around, or as I said, the filmmaker has good taste.