Due to pandemic regulations, the world has been deprived of large-scale concerts and tours over the past couple of years. French EDM artist DJ Snake, also known as William Grigahcine, has consistently stated that India will be one of the first nations he returns to perform in once the situation improves.

He has now fulfilled that promise by announcing a six-city tour as part of the Sunburn Arena concert series, which will begin on November 18 in Ahmedabad and end on November 27 in Bengaluru. The songwriter of popular songs like "Disco Maghreb," "Taki Taki," and "Magenta Riddim" will also appear in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi on November 19, 20, 21, and 26, respectively. Prices for tickets will range from 999 and up, and they will go on sale on August 22, 2022, at 12 p.m.

The musician has travelled to India numerous times, and he most recently performed here towards the end of 2019 as part of Sunburn's annual event in Goa. In the midst of the pandemic, DJ Snake remixed the Tamil song "Enjoy Enjaami" (performed by Dhee, Arivu, and Santhosh Narayanan) for Spotify Singles. In a statement, DJ Snake said, "I am thrilled to be returning to India. I travelled to India in 2019 for Holi and Sunburn Goa, and wherever I went, the mood and atmosphere were so happy and positive. Travelling to various Indian cities is always exciting. My music is inspired by my exposure to culture, and India is perhaps the best in that regard."

In an interview, Snake said, “My Indian fans are super crazy and I love them. During this pandemic, they never stopped showing love on social media. There is a powerful connection between us and I don’t know, it’s hard to explain, but it’s magic. And it’s real. I feel the love and I think they feel it’s real, it’s organic, and I just can’t wait to be back.”

CEO of Sunburn, Karan Singh said about the upcoming tour, “The pandemic put a temporary break on our Arena shows, but now we are back with some of the biggest names in the global music industry to entertain our fans pan India. Sunburn fans can look forward to an amazing hi-tech entertaining Arena experience this fall.”

