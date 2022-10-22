Diwali binge watch: Movies and web series releasing this week

It won’t be wrong to say that OTT platforms have become the go-to source for all cinephiles to seek entertainment. From romance to suspense, from mystery to horror, last week we all were up for a varied variety of content that kept the viewers busy throughout the week. While Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Shekhawat got back together in their coming-of-age romantic drama Netflix series Mismatched Season 2, the Iron Throne witnessed the King Viserys succumbing to his long illness in the second last episode of House Of The Dragon. Therefore, while the festival of light brings along a long weekend, we surely have enough time to binge-watch. On the other hand, as Halloween approaches, the third week of October is loaded with a few eerie touch content. So let’s dive deep into the latest releases that you can enjoy this week:

Four More Shots Please! Season 3

After delivering two successful seasons, the quartet of Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo is back with the third season of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! Revolving around the story of four unapologetically flawed women, the series will premiere on 21 October.

TVF Tripling Season 3

Maanvi Gagroo’s fans are up for a big treat this week, as apart from Amazon Prime, they get to enjoy her on Zee5 also, and that too again on 21 October. Leaving the fans desperate with a long wait of three years, Neeraj Udhwani’s much-awaited Tripling is coming back with season three. The trailer revealed that this time the three siblings Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitwan will be on the receiving end of a shock.

The Peripheral

Set ahead in the future, Jonathan Nolan, Scott Smith, and Scott B. Smith’s creation The Peripheral centres around a time when technology had subtly altered society. This star-studded series features Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, and Jack Reynor in prominent roles.

Barbarians Season 2

Soon after the premiere of its first season in 2020, Netflix confirmed that it will be back with the second season of Barbarians, creating an impatient vibe among fans and followers. Well, keeping up with its promise, the makers are back with the series, which will premiere on the OTT platform on 21 October.

House Of The Dragon

Of course, House Of The Dragon has to be the showstopper, as Thronies after Monday are up for a major miss and dousing the top-drawer curiosity. This is because the auspicious day of Diwali which is 24 October will premiere the last episode of the first season of House Of The Dragon. Recently, we witnessed King Viserys Targaryen passing away and his first son Aegon was crowned as king. However, that doesn’t mean that the Iron Throne isn’t up for grabs. And to know that all you have to do is to tune in to Disney + Hotstar.

