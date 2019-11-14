Disney+ to reportedly roll out its content on Hotstar in India, other Southeast Asian territories by 2020

Walt Disney Co intends to roll out its new streaming service in India and other Southeast markets by the second half of 2020, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Disney-owned Indian platform Hotstar will reportedly carry the new inventory of shows and films after the end of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) season next year.

TechCrunch writes the company has plans to bring Hotstar with its Disney+ line-up in other Southeast Asian territories including Malaysia and Indonesia. It is already available in the US, Canada, and the UK. However, Hotstar did not confirm this development.

Hotstar is one of the most popular OTT platforms in the country, especially for streaming cricket matches. The service said it had amassed over 300 million subscribers during the IPL tournament and the International Cricket Championship World Cup. However, Hotstar is said to witness a drop in its viewership after the cricket season concludes, making the new batch of content from Disney beneficial for the service.

Disney+ debuted in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands on 12 November, receiving 10 million sign-ups and sending shares up by 3.5 percent. However, the launch witnessed complaints from users about glitches and connection problems. The service will make its way to Australia and New Zealand on 19 November, and on 31 March in the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

Disney service will have a live-action Star Wars series, new episodes of the animated Star Wars series Clone Wars, a live-action version of Lady and the Tramp, and a new series related to the High School Musical and Monsters Inc. movies. Other shows include standalone series on Loki and Hawkeye; What If...?, Marvel Cinematic Universe's maiden venture into the animated series genre; WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris; as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The line-up also has non-fiction content like Marvel's 616, a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world; Be Our Chef, food competition show in which families compete, and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World; and Rogue Trip, a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit.

