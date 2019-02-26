You are here:

Disney+ shows will be directly connected to Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirms Kevin Feige

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 17:33:11 IST

Marvel's shows which will be showcased on Disney's upcoming streaming site Disney+, will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially since the studios will be backing each project, confirmed director Kevin Feige, reports comicbook.com.

Disney+ will be coming up with a standalone series on the God of Mischief, Loki. Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role for the series as Thor's notorious brother. Hiddleston essayed the character for the studio's features as well, starting from Thor to The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War. Unlike superhero series on other streaming giants like Netflix (namely Daredevil, the Punisher, and Jessica Jones), Disney+ programs will be directly linked to the larger MCU.

"They (the programs on Disney+) will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU," the publication quoted Feige as saying.

The makes perfect sense with a report on Disney+'s Loki series exploring a narrative that delves into different time periods. Details on the Loki series will be kept under wraps at least till Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters.

Marvel is set to release three main films this year which deal with important narrative threads in the MCU. Captain Marvel hits screens on 8 March, while Avengers: Endgame is set to release 26 April and Spider-Man: Far From Home on 5 July.

