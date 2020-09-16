Disney+ Hotstar to premiere Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb on 9 November

Laxmmi Bomb was initially slated for a traditional release on 5 June, but the makers changed their plans after the coronavirus outbreak led to the shuttering of cinemas.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb has got an official release date, 9 November. The film will be dropping on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali. It was earlier slated for a traditional release on 5 June, but the makers changed their plans after the coronavirus outbreak led to the shuttering of cinemas.

Kumar tweeted a short clip of his look in the film alongside the release date

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb is one of the seven major Hindi movies to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Recently the platform premiered Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz, and Kunal Kemmu's long delayed comedy Lootcase. The others to follow are Ajay Devgn's war drama Bhuj: Pride of India and financial thriller The Big Bull.

Kumar had previously spoken about the direct OTT release of his films: “To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres first birthright. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority."

Laxmmi Bomb will be the first movie in Akshay’s career that has skipped theatrical release. His other release, cop drama Sooryavanshi, is awaiting for cinemas to reopen.

The 53-year-old actor had first revealed his look from the film last year. The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb has been directed by choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead and will share the screen space with Kumar after Good Newwz.

The horror comedy has been produced by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment.