Disney Channel cancels red carpet premiere of Descendants 3, following death of film's actor Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel has canceled the red-carpet premiere of its movie Descendants 3 after the death of 20-year-old star Cameron Boyce. The channel said in a statement on 10 July (Thursday) that instead of the 22 July event, the telecast will be dedicated to Boyce's memory and the Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a charity he loved.

Boyce, who also starred in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, played Carlos de Vil, teenage son of Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, in the Descendants films, which told the story of the offspring of classic Disney villains.

Boyce's family says he died Saturday of a seizure from an ongoing medical condition. An autopsy was performed on Monday, but the coroner will conduct more tests before an official cause can be announced. According to People, that condition was epilepsy.

Adam Sandler, with whom Boyce worked in Grown Ups, his Jessie co-stars Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Zendaya paid tribute to the actor on social media.

Recently, Boyce's father shared the actor's photo on Instagram, which was taken "Just hours before he was snatched from our lives." He further wrote: "I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy."

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 10:16:39 IST