Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20 from a seizure caused by 'an ongoing medical condition'

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in Disney's Descendants and its Channel show Jessie, passed away on Saturday (local time).

The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News cited ABC News.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a Boyce family spokesperson said.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the spokesperson added.



View this post on Instagram wait wut A post shared by Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) on Jun 8, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

So saddened to hear about the passing of such a young talented individual. I didn’t know him personally but he seemed like a great person. RIP Cameron Boyce. Some things don’t seem fair.. this pains me 😔♥️ — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) July 7, 2019

Stepping into Heaven like the angel he was 😭🙏🏿 Rip Cameron Boyce #RIPCameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/bAytyCB1D5 — tobi (@blvdjobi) July 7, 2019

The family is "utterly heartbroken" by his death and asked for privacy.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates, and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed," a Disney Channel spokesperson said.

Boyce had been acting for the past 11 years and involved himself in charity work.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 15:59:13 IST