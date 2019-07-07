You are here:

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20 from a seizure caused by 'an ongoing medical condition'

Asian News International

Jul 07, 2019 15:59:13 IST

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in Disney's Descendants and its Channel show Jessie, passed away on Saturday (local time).

The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News cited ABC News.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a Boyce family spokesperson said.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the spokesperson added.


View this post on Instagram

wait wut

A post shared by Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) on

The family is "utterly heartbroken" by his death and asked for privacy.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates, and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed," a Disney Channel spokesperson said.

Boyce had been acting for the past 11 years and involved himself in charity work.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 15:59:13 IST

