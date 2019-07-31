Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce's unexpected death was caused by epilepsy, says coroner

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died a "sudden unexpected death" due to epilepsy.

An autopsy report released Tuesday states the Descendants star was found unresponsive at home on 6 July, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyce’s family said previously that the 20-year-old died due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, but did not reveal specifics.

The family statement called Boyce one of the world’s brightest lights, and described his family as heartbroken over his sudden death. His co-stars and fans also paid tribute to him.

Disney Channel canceled the red-carpet premiere of Descendants 3 after Boyce’s death, and said Friday’s telecast will be dedicated to Boyce’s memory.

Born in LA, Boyce made his acting debut at the age on nine with horror film Mirrors. Two years later, he appeared in Adam Sandler'-fronted Grown Ups, as one of his children. He became popular with his role on Disney Channel's Jessie and in the Descendants movies. The third film in the franchise will release in August. Boyce also lent his voice to Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates series.

Jessie, starring Debby Ryan in the titular role, was his breakthrough and he soon became one of the biggest Disney Channel stars.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 14:37:53 IST