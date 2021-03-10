Disney CEO Bob Chapek addresses Gina Carano‘a firing, says she wasn’t removed for her conservative politics
When asked about Gina Carano’s firing at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, Bob Chapek said the company doesn’t characterise itself as 'left-leaning or right-leaning' but stands for 'values that are universal.”
The Walt Disney's shareholders questioned CEO Bob Chapek about several issues at the annual shareholders meeting held on Tuesday (9 March).
Chapek was questioned about the future of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, firing of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian and about the resumption of the Disney Cruise Line. The 2021 annual meeting was held virtually.
As reported by Variety, Chapek clarified that Kathleen will continue to be the head of Lucasfilms. Speaking about it, the Disney CEO said that he is absolutely thrilled with her performance and they look forward to having her on board for years to come.
The report states that Chapek did not directly addressed the question about Gina’s firing from The Mandalorian. I don’t really see Disney as characterising itself as right-leaning or left-leaning, he said, adding that the company stands "for values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”
Reportedly, Gina was fired from the series after a social media controversy where she equated being a Republican in the USA to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.
Former CEO of Disney, Bob Iger was also present at the meeting. He will serve as executive chairman till December 2021 after which Chapek will take over the responsibility.
