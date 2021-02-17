Gina Carano reveals she learnt about getting fired from The Mandalorian via social media

Lucasfilm confirmed last week Gina Carano was not employed by the company, and they had “no plans for her to be in the future.”

Actor Gina Carano found out that she had been fired from The Mandalorian like everyone else did, via social media.

The fitness model and former mixed martial artist (MMA), who played the role of Cara Dune, recently detailed how she was not contacted by Lucasfilm and she came to know about being fired from the Disney+ show through social media posts.

Speaking in an interview, Carano said, “I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Last week, the production company had made it clear that Carano was not employed by Lucasfilm and they had “no plans for her to be in the future.” without referring to anything exact, the statement said, “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Soon, her agency UTA also dropped her. All of this happened after a series of tweets made by the actor led to a Twitter storm, demanding for her ‘cancellation’.

Carano had likened the condition of Jews during the Holocaust with the Republicans in America in the present, in one of her tweets. Earlier, she had mocked the use of pronouns in Twitter bio and had written ‘beep/bop/boop’ in her bio.

According to reports, Lucasfilm and others around her “repeatedly” warned her to be more careful about her social media posts and shares. In the recent interview, she recalled being asked to share a particular apology statement by the production house in response to the Twitter bio controversy last year. The actor had declined to use their exact worded apology over pronoun usage and gave one in her own words. “I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

She also mentioned that this was the last time Lucasfilm contacted her for any public apology and she was not informed of the company’s decision of letting her go.