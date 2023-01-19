Disha Patani's latest photo raises temperature on internet; Tiger Shroff's mother and sister drop reactions

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is no doubt one of the fittest and hottest celebrities in the industry. In a very short span of time, she has made a name for herself. Disha is also a popular name on social media with over 50 million followers on Instagram alone. Besides sharing her intense workout videos on Instagram, Disha is also a pro at raising the temperature on the internet with her breathtaking pictures. Speaking of which, the actress, while being a huge Calvin Klein fan, often endorses the luxury brand and shares her bikini photos from the brand on Instagram.

This time as well, she shared her latest picture from the brand’s photoshoot, leaving fans stunned over the same. The photo shows her posing in animal print lingerie while lying on the bed.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)



Speaking about the picture, she has donned the animal print swimsuit with a pair of white unbuttoned jeans as she flaunts her toned body. While keeping it minimal with her makeup, Disha left her hair untied and in a messy state. Reacting to the post, the actress’ fans showered her with love and praise.

Amid all the comments, we could also spot the reactions of Disha’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. For the unversed, Disha and Krishna are very close friends and are often seen bonding together. While Krishna wrote, “You’re unreal”, Tiger Shroff’s mother added another comment, “Woaaaah deeshu.”

In the meantime, a fan commented, “The most beautiful girl in the whole world”, while another one wrote, “Wow.”

Her post has so far racked up over 10 lakhs likes and several views.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. She will be next seen in ‘Yodha‘ alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is made under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Besides, the actress also has many other projects in the pipeline.

