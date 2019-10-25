You are here:

Disha Patani's forthcoming film with Ekta Kapoor, director Raaj Shaandilyaa titled KTina; first look unveiled

Disha Patani's forthcoming film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has been titled KTina. The makers have also revealed Patani's first look in the film, which went on floors today, on 25 October.

Check out Disha Patani's first look from KTina

IT'S OFFICIAL... Disha Patani starrer - produced by Ekta Kapoor - titled #KTina... Filming begins today... Here's Disha's look from the film... Directed by Ashima Chibber... Written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed #DreamGirl. pic.twitter.com/HL8z0TojHG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019

The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Patani will play the role of a small town Punjabi girl in the film.

Disha was last seen in Bharat, also starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.

She will next feature in Mohit Suri's revenge drama Malang as the female lead, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Malang also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in supporting roles. The film will mark the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashiqui 2.

Meanwhile, Kunal has come on board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Malang is set to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 15:31:41 IST