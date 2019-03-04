Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu to feature in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller Malang

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu are all set to feature in Mohit Suri's upcoming revenge drama titled Malang. The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. The news was confirmed by leading film business analyst Taran Adarsh.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in #Malang... A revenge drama... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani... #ValentineDay 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/BrjilSyYWq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated that Anil's character in the film will have shades of grey. The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle which plays out between Aditya and Disha.

The shooting of Malang will reportedly take place in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on-board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

The makers had apparently chosen Kriti Sanon to be the female lead in Malang, the Mirror report adds, but Disha seems to be the final choice now.

Malang is scheduled to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 10:34:56 IST