Disha Patani is currently spreading her charm all across the globe with her dazzling performances in The Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. Taking ahead of her journey from Atlanta, she has reached Dallas, Texas, and is making everyone fall for her with her performances on the stage.

Taking to her social media, Disha shared some glimpses of her performance from The Entertainers Tour in Dallas. As we saw her winning her giving an electrifying performance on the stage she is even more Grateful to have performed for a lovely audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

As we saw some glimpses of Disha’s performances at Dallas it’s can be said that when the actress never leaves to impress her fans with her performances. Moreover, the actress was also seen performing with Akshay Kumar on The Entertainers Tour.

Aparshakti Khurana will also join the group in the end. All of them will be performing in the event, scheduled to be held across multiple US cities, starting from Atlanta. While Akshay will be seen dancing to some of his hit songs during the event, the leading ladies are also expected to perform in the shows scheduled for them.

While cities like Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and Oakland are already on the list, the New Jersey concert was recently cancelled due to payment issues. The tour will take place in March 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Surya.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.