Disha Patani is known to be one of the fittest actors in the industry. The actress has been sharing some smoldering pictures and videos of herself on social media with fans and they can’t get enough of her hotness quotient. She recently set the internet on fire by posing in a black bikini, and wrote- ‘Eat your carbs’

Disha Patani has always been a huge fan of thrillers, action movies, action-comedies, and horror is something she enjoyed as an audience and perhaps that is the reason she has been saying yes, as an actor, to action-thrillers off-late. She played a free-spirited girl in her last theatrical release Malang and her last film, Ek Villain Returns (co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria) a successor to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain, is a suspense action-thriller. “I am a huge fan of the first one – Ek Villain. But Ek Villain Returns is a completely different story. First one was more about the hero and this one is more about the villains. As an actor I have a bigger scope of experimenting with grey as compared to white or black,” said Patani.

She added as she decoded the film’s storyline and suspense quotient excitedly, “We all have grey shade in us, none of us are perfect and none of us are only positive or only negative; your true character comes out depending upon the situation and that is what we are trying to show through this film. And one thing I can confidently say is that until the end you won’t know what is happening in the film.” “I really loved watching thrillers, horror films, action, action-comedies since childhood. I feel I am somehow attracting these sorts of genres now. I watch a lot of Korean shows and I recently watched a Korean show called Stranger Than Heaven,” added Patani, in an exclusive chat with Firstpost.

