Matt Groening, creator of the iconic cartoon series The Simpsons and Futurama, is set to release his first new series in almost 20 years on Netflix. The first look of his upcoming show Disenchantment was tweeted by the show’s official handle.

Art thou ready for this?

The 10-episode first season will be released on Netflix on 17 August. According to The Guradian, the official summary for Disenchantment states, “The viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci”. According to it, the trio is likely to encounter “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.”

In an earlier statement as reported by The Guardian, Groening had said that Disenchantment will be about "life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you”.

In the lead, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson will voice the role of Princess Bean. Along with her, Oscar winner Nat Faxon and comic Eric Andre will play the Bean’s sidekicks Elfo and Luci. The cast will be joined by acclaimed voice artists John DiMaggio, Billy West and Tress MacNeille.

The show comes at a time when The Simpsons, which enjoys the status of being the longest running scripted show in prime time American television history, is embroiled in controversies over the stereotypical portrayal of South Asian character Apu. When asked about his thoughts on the controversy, Groening had retorted, “It’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended”.

