Directors Guild of America announces 10 April as ceremony date for 2021 edition of DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America has announced ceremony date for the 73rd Annual DGA Awards.

The 2021 edition of the awards will be held on 10 April, 2021, the film body said in a statement posted on its official website.

Deadline notes it's the latest date for the ceremony in two decades. In 2001, the ceremony was held on 10 March, which was the latest date the event had taken place in 20 years. The 2020 edition took place on 25 January and on 1 February and 2 February, respectively, for 2019 and 2018.

Further information about the DGA Awards, including submission requirements and venue, will be announced at a later date.

Many award ceremonies, including the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, have been pushed back due to uncertainties from the coronavirus. However, the guild did not specifically mention a reason behind the delay.

In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shifted the Oscars 2021 date from 28 February to 25 April.

The British Academy followed by announcing 11 April as the new date for BAFTAs.

The new date for Golden Globes ceremony, to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, is 28 February.

Last year, Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 nabbed the trophy for the Best Feature Film, besting Parasite, The Irishman, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)