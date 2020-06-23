Coronavirus Outbreak: Golden Globes to now be held on 28 February, 2021 after Oscars pushed ahead

The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held on 28 February, 2021, in Beverly Hills with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out 25 April last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that’s arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honors remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theater screenings that’s only now easing.

Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period, and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn’t specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC.

Other award shows, including Britain’s BAFTA event, have also shifted their dates for 2021 to fall closer to the Oscars.

Hollywood movies and TV shows were given the green light two weeks ago to resume production in the Los Angeles area with detailed guidelines on social distancing and frequent testing.

The three main movie theater chains have said they plan to reopen in the United States from 10 July with strict social distancing rules and with movie-goers required to wear masks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 08:32:50 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.