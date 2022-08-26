Pankaj Tripathi is back as the iconic Madhav Mishra in Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, releasing on August 26

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because, seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. Reflecting on his experience working with veteran Pankaj Tripathi, director Rohan Sippy was in awe of the actor’s versatility and easy demeanour.

He said about the actor, “Mostly our discussions were about tweaking the interpretation of the script in some places… When he has the confidence to depart from what is on the page and try something new, the studio and producers were invariably on board with it. He has an incredible sense of humour too, which we were able to capture – that is crucial in an intense show like this, to find the right nuanced way to break it, and I feel that makes the show even more accessible to a wider audience. What we also ended up evolving while shooting is how Madhav Mishra is now seeing himself transform from a Bihari outsider to a Mumbaikar!“

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!

Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Tripathi return to the screen with a brand new season of Criminal Justice, available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

