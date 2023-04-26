Harrison Ford will be de-aged in Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny, and speaking about this, director James Mangold said, “We had hundreds of hours of footage of him in close-ups, in mediums, in wides, in every kind of lighting, night and day, I could shoot Harrison on a Monday as, you know, a 79-year-old playing a 35- year-old, and I could see dailies by Wednesday with his head already replaced.”

He added, “It was an incredible technology, and, in many ways, I just didn’t think about it. I just focused on shooting what’s (approximately) a 25-minute opening extravaganza that was my chance to just let it rip. The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they’re going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was.”

Ford has revealed that the upcoming film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will mark his last gig as the titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

The 80-year-old star is reprising his role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, directed by James Mangold of “Logan” fame.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” Ford told Total Film magazine. He would also not be part of the “Indiana Jones” TV series that is under development. “I will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition,” he added. The action-adventure franchise started in 1981 with the release of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, which was followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”.

“I’m delighted to be here again. Maybe this is it… I will not fall down for you again,” he had said. Penned by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold, “Indiana Jones 5” also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four movies, is producing the project along with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will hit the screens on June 30.

