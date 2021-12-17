Photo: Tovino Thomas, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan promote Minnal Murali in style
Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali is slated for a Christmas release on 24 December on Netflix.
Present at the event was the team of the superhero film - Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht, director Basil Joseph and producers Sophia Paul, Kevin Paul and Cedin Paul along with the writers Arun AR and Justin Mathew in the presence of Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India and Smriti<br />Kiran, Artistic Director, Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival.
Set in the 90’s, Minnal Murali unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning.
The film will see Malayalam heartthrob, Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero.
Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram
Attending the world premiere and supporting the film were celebrities like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani, Malvaika Mohan, Bejoy Nambiar, Arati Kadav, Anjali Menon and Wamiqa Gabbi.