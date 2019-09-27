You are here:

Diplo's track 'Lonely', featuring Jonas Brothers, captures the aftermath of rapper live-streaming Joe, Sophie's wedding

Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley, has released new track 'Lonely', featuring the Jonas Brothers on Friday.

The video has been directed by frequent collaborator Brandon Dermer, and references to Diplo's gaffe at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding, when the songwriter unceremoniously live-streamed the wedding on Instagram. The video was shot documentary-style in several locations in and around Las Vegas and New York, including Square Butte Ranch and XS Nightclub.

The music video follows Diplo as he persistently attempts to make amends with Joe for ruining the privacy of Joe and Sophie's wedding.

Check out the album's poster here

Lonely is the third Thomas Wesley track, following 'Heartless', featuring Morgan Wallen, and 'So Long', featuring Cam, of several forthcoming collaborations that are set to appear on Diplo’s country EP due out later this year. Ahead of the release of the track, Diplo trolled the Jonas Brothers by hacking into their Instagram account. He posted a series of hilarious, photoshopped images on their Instagram feed. He also dropped a few hints by using the word 'lonely' in several of the posts. Check out the posts here

View this post on Instagram

never forget the original jonas brothers. follow @diplo

A post shared by Calvin Harris Wasn’t Available (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 25, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram

tag a lonely friend and don’t say anything

A post shared by Calvin Harris Wasn’t Available (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram lonely. 12am et A post shared by Calvin Harris Wasn’t Available (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 26, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Listen to the track here

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 16:28:37 IST