Dino Morea makes his highly anticipated Telugu debut with the upcoming movie ‘Agent‘ and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The recently released trailer showcases Dino in a never-seen-before avatar, playing the role of the antagonist ‘The God’. With his impeccable acting skills and a menacing look, he makes bad look so good.

The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. While filming in the deserts and near the coasts of Oman, Dino faced an arduous challenge due to the scorchin by g heat that soared to about 40°C. To add to his difficulties, he had to wear four layers of clothing to suit the character’s attire. But being the dedicated actor that he is, Dino took it all in stride and powered through the tough conditions.

Sharing his experience, Dino said, “Shooting in Oman was an extremely challenging experience, it was hot & my look for the action we were filming was 4 layers of clothing, and then action out in the bright Sun, I was literally baking.” However, the show must go on and we made it happen. It is always exciting to step out of my comfort zone, and I am thrilled to be making my Telugu debut with such an intense and daring character.”

The trailer has created quite a stir among fans, and Dino’s character has left a lasting impression with his gritty portrayal. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Dino’s performance on the big screen as he takes on the role of the villain in ‘Agent’.

With the film releasing on 28th April, the anticipation for Dino’s Telugu debut is at an all-time high. His exceptional acting skills and on-screen charisma are sure to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. As we eagerly await the film’s release, one thing is for sure – Dino Morea is all set to take the Telugu film industry by storm!

