Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who performed at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, remembered his 'brothers' during the concert.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh remembered his "brothers" Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu during his concert in Vancouver, Canada. Dosanjh, who performed at the Rogers Arena, took to Instagram on Monday night and uploaded the video with the caption, "One Love".

The clip featured Dosanjh singing and giving a speech in Punjabi, as the digital screen behind him read, "This show is dedicated to our brothers", with pictures of popular Punjabi singer Moosewala, Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May. While Deep Sidhu died in February in a road accident in Sonipat, Haryana, Sandeep Singh Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar.

On Monday, the Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

