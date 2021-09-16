Dilip Kumar's Twitter account is being shut after wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent.

The official Twitter account of late screen icon Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday.

The news comes months after Kumar's death on 7 July at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

In a tweet on the verified page, Farooqui wrote that he has received Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent to close the account.

"After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab (sic)," Farooqui said in the post.

"Thank you for your continuous love and support," he added.

Both Farooqui and Saira Banu used the account to share information and keep fans updated about Kumar's health in the past.

Kumar's account on the microblogging site has over 619.6k followers. The page was created in November 2011.

