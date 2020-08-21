Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan dies at 88 in Mumbai of COVID-19 complications
The news comes days after two of Dilip Kumar's brothers, Aslam and Ehsaan Khan, were admitted to a Mumbai hospital where they tested positive for the virus.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan (88) has passed away earlier today at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, tweeted news agency Asian News International.
He was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease, said the tweet.
Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra
— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020
Twitter user Faisal Farooqui, who often tweets on the actor's behalf, also tweeted the news, which was later retweeted by the official handle of Dilip Kumar.
The news comes days after two of Dilip Kumar's brothers, Aslam and Ehsaan Khan (90), who live separately from the actor, were admitted to the hospital. They had complained of breathlessness and had tested positive for COVID-19.
Both were being treated under Dr Jalil Parkar, who had said that their oxygen levels were low and that they were kept on non-invasive ventilator support. The doctor had spoken with Hindustan Times about their condition. He had said that the brothers were kept in the ICU, considering their age and other existing health issues like diabetes and hypertension. “We have to be extra careful while treating them,” Dr Parkar had said.
Their age and comorbidities had made their condition critical. Saira Banu, sister in law of Aslam and Ehsaan, had spoken with Economic Times stating that they were being treated by Dr Jalil Parker and cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. "Pray that they should recover well by the Grace of God... AAMEEN,” she had said.
Back in March (), the legendary actor, who is 97 year old, had tweeted that he was under "complete isolation" as wife actress Saira Banu (75) had "left nothing to chance" to ensure that he does not contract the deadly virus.
