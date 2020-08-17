Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsaan and Aslam Khan, test positive for COVID-19
In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under 'complete isolation' and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in hospital.
Ehsaan, 90 and Aslam, 88, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness.
(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Both the brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, are being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar.
"They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support," Parkar told PTI.
In March, Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he had said.
On 15 August, Maharashtra''s coronavirus tally rose to 5,84,754 with 12,614 fresh cases.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney World reaches agreement with Actors' Equity Association, allows state-run testing sites
Disney's agreement allows artistes to return to work, more than a month after they were locked out of the reopening of the resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests
SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable,' confirms hospital, a week after singer's coronavirus diagnosis
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed on 5 August he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is admitted to Chennai's MGM Hospital.
Bombay HC quashes Maharashtra govt orders restricting film, TV professionals above 65 to be on sets
The Maharashtra government had barred film, TV artistes and crew members above 65 years of age, from going to work to studios or outdoor sets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown