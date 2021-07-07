Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: The country is mourning his demise and several political leaders have also tweeted remembering the celebrated actor and his legacy

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away today, 7 July at the age of 98. The actor breathed his last at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He started his career with the 1944 film Jwar Bhata and went on to star in many films, playing serious characters which earned him the title of ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood.

The country is mourning his demise and several political leaders have also tweeted remembering the celebrated actor and his legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Kumar will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He said that audiences across generations were enthralled due to Dilip’s unparalleled brilliance. The PM said that the actor’s demise is a loss to our cultural world.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he is deeply anguished by the actor’s death. Singh said that Kumar was well regarded by everyone for his contribution to the film industry.

Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended condolences to the family and fans of the veteran actor. He said that the contribution of Kumar to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Kumar’s death is the end of a chapter in Bollywood. Calling the actor by his birth name Yusuf [Khan], Kejriwal said that his acting was equivalent to a university in the world of art. The CM paid tributes to the actor and wished that may God bless his soul.

हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

Reacting to the tragic development, Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand extended his condolences to the fans and family of the actor. He said that Kumar’s contribution to cinema will be remembered through generations.

My heartfelt condolences to friends , family members and numerous fans of #DilipKumar Saab on his demise . His unparalleled contribution to Indian Films & it’s s holistic development will be remembered through generations. pic.twitter.com/7rnTra5m3j — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 7, 2021

Paying tribute to the legendary actor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted that immortals never die. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, Tharoor tweeted that death is not extinguishing life but is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” #DilipKumar’s work shines on. https://t.co/TYh8ni9Xsc pic.twitter.com/p3zZzTVJPH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 7, 2021

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sadness at the news of Dilip Kumar’s death. He said that the actor’s death has caused an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

हिंदी फिल्मों के प्रसिद्ध और लोकप्रिय अभिनेता एवं दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित दिलीप कुमार जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। वे राज्यसभा के सदस्य भी रह चुके थे। उनके निधन से सिनेमा जगत को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 7, 2021

Tweeting a picture with Dilip Kumar, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that India has lost a great human being and legendary actor. Wishing that he may rest in peace, Naqvi extended his condolences to the legendary actor’s family and friends.

The country has lost a legendary actor and a great personality and human being. My heartfelt condolences to family and well-wishers of Dilip Kumar Sahab. RIP. 🙏🙏 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/l87POAKLfm — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 7, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a picture of the veteran star and said that it is the end of an era. Irani was an actor herself before she entered politics.