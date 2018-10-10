You are here:

Dilip Kumar is recuperating, could be discharged from hospital on Thursday, informs family friend

FP Staff

Oct,10 2018 12:38:54 IST

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday, 11 October afternoon, a family friend said.

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar. File image

Giving an update on the 95-year-old's health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told Indo-Asian News Service over the phone: "Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor's are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon."

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday, 8 October, and was being treated for recurrent pneumonia.

Last week, amidst reports that Kumar's deteriorating health, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of the actor's autobiography, had told Indo-Asian News Service: "He is as well as he can be at his age... He is well looked after by his wife Saira Banu."

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 12:38 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Dilip Kumar , Dilip Kumar health update , Saira Banu

also see

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital for recurrent pnemonia

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital for recurrent pnemonia

Judwaa actress Rambha and her husband Ithiran welcome their third child, a baby boy

Judwaa actress Rambha and her husband Ithiran welcome their third child, a baby boy

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue