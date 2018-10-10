Dilip Kumar is recuperating, could be discharged from hospital on Thursday, informs family friend

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday, 11 October afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old's health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told Indo-Asian News Service over the phone: "Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor's are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon."

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday, 8 October, and was being treated for recurrent pneumonia.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Last week, amidst reports that Kumar's deteriorating health, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of the actor's autobiography, had told Indo-Asian News Service: "He is as well as he can be at his age... He is well looked after by his wife Saira Banu."

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 12:38 PM