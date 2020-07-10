Dil Bechara title track sees Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi match steps on a groovy tune during college function

Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned down the lyrics of the Dil Bechara title track.

The title track of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara has been released. In the video of the new Dil Bechara song, Sushant can be seen dancing on a stage during a college function.

The title track is a soft ode to love and friendship. It begins with Sushant coming on to the stage, doing a peppy walk. He reaches his co-star Sanjana Sanghi and makes her dance with him as well.

The peppy number has been crooned and composed by Oscar-award winning music director AR Rahman. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned down the lyrics of Dil Bechara song.

Farah Khan, who has choreographed the title track, divulged that the Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! actor pulled off all the steps in one shot, reported Indian Express.

“I wanted the song to be done as a one-shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly,” Farah added.

She said that the song is close to her heart as it was the first time she was choreographing Sushant.

"It’s the last song that Sushant ever shot for," the publication quoted Director of Dil Bechara Mukesh Chhabra as saying.

Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of the movie on 6 July. The movie is a Hindi remake of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars, which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (Sanjana) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput). It explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.