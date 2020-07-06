Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput plays happy-go-lucky Manny in official remake of John Green's bestselling novel

With an aim to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy, who passed away on 14 June, Disney+Hotstar is making Dil Bechara available to even the non-subscribers.

Disney+Hotstar unveiled the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara on 6 July. The story is an official Hindi remake of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars, which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The story has been adapted by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (newcomer Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

While Kizie battles thyroid cancer, Manny is in remission after a brush with osteosarcoma. The trailer also shows the two going to Paris, a city which Kizie wants to visit.

The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics to the drama's songs, which have been composed by AR Rahman.

Here is the trailer

Originally slated to release on 8 May in cinemas, it was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Dil Bechara will be out on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July. With an aim to honour the legacy of Rajput, who passed away on 14 June, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.