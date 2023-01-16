With one of the greatest strike rates at box office success, Sajid Nadiadwala is arguably the most successful producer in Bollywood. Well, it doesn’t just end with how big the producer he is today, he is also the first debutant director to mint 200crs with Salman Khan starrer Kick. Sajid Nadiadwala has given some of the most successful breaks to Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty, and today these actors have cemented a breakthrough career in Bollywood. So it shouldn’t come shocking for a man who walks the golden steps of success, to be bathing in gold too. Today, Sajid Nadiadwala’s net worth is 1500 crores, an asset many producers would only dream of.

But it is expected for him to be a man of wealth with him having a decades-long career as a producer and bankrolling some of the greatest hits of all times such as Chhichhore, Super 30,2 States, Highway, Housefull 2 amongst many others. Moreover, his knack to produce a worthy script for a film has certainly made him a magnate of money and 1500 crore for net worth is expected from him.

Some of the films that this tycoon producer has produced and are yet to release are Housefull 5, Bawaal, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitles project with Kartik and to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.