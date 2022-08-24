Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya song from Brahmastra is crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is special for cinegoers for several reasons. Apart from watching the real-life couple together for the first time on the silver screen, movie lovers are also excited to watch RK and Amitabh Bachchan in one frame in this larger-than-life visual spectacle.

While the buzz around the film has been for more than two years, the makers kickstarted the promotional activity by dropping the teaser of Kesariya song, which turned out to be a masterstroke. The mesmerising chemistry of Ranbir-Alia, melodious voice of Arijit Singh, beautiful lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya and the scenic locales of Varanasi struck the right chord with the audience.

Soon, we saw music lovers requesting the makers to release the complete song and accepting the request of the audience, the producers dropped the full video track, which instantly became a rage on social media with several reels on Instagram and Facebook making rounds.

But little did we know, the tune of this melodious romantic is inspired by a song, which also has a cult following. It is none other than Pakistani song Laree Choote by Call from the album Dhoom. Interestingly, this song was also a part of Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, which released in 2007.

Well, this is not the first time, that music composer Pritam has inspired from other tunes. His songs like Dhoom machale Dhoom, Shikdum, Bulleya, Pehli Nazar Mein, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Hare Ram Hare Ram, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, Dil Mein Baji Guitar and others were inspired by international and regional tracks.

The song is a huge hit but we definitely expect our composers to come out with some original songs. In the time of remixes and revamping old and classic tracks, getting inspired from other tunes would be the last thing we want as music lovers.

Coming back to Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, it is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. It is set to hit the screens on 9th September.

