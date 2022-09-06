Did you know Rakesh Roshan made Hrithik Roshan travel in taxis, buses, autos?

After college, Hrithik Roshan started working with his father on Karan Arjun as an assistant director. Rakesh Roshan was strict with him and made sure that he never sat with him for lunches and dinners. Hrithik was also not allowed to travel with Rakesh Roshan in his cars.

Actor-director Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his birthday today and on his special day, we are taking a look at his old interview in which he talked about his son Hrithik Roshan. During the interview, Rakesh had revealed that he made Hrithik travel in buses, taxis and autos. Rakesh Roshan had also revealed he was happy that Hrithik had some ups and downs in his career.

In an interview with DNA in 2017, Rakesh Roshan had said, “He (Hrithik) has worked really hard” . The director admitted that while he had failed as an actor, he wanted his son to live his dreams. “Hrithik has done the things I could not do in my life. He’s a superstar, he is idolised by so many across the world. But he’s my son and he makes me a proud father. He has had his ups and downs in his career and I feel it should always happen because that’s how he will learn from his mistakes.”

After college, Hrithik Roshan started working with his father on Karan Arjun as an assistant director. Rakesh Roshan was strict with him and made sure that he never sat with him for lunches and dinners. Hrithik was also not allowed to travel with Rakesh Roshan in his cars.

“He would travel with the other ADs, in taxis, autos or buses. We would be having breakfast on the same table at home, but on the set, he was not my son, but just another assistant. He would have to share a room with three other people and have food with them. That’s the way I thought he would learn much better,” Rakesh Roshan had said.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik share a close bond and while we are waiting for the actor to wish his father on his birthday today, let’s take a look at his last year’s wish. Last year, on Rakesh Roshan’s birthday, Hrithik had shared a happy photo with his father and it was captioned as “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War, will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

