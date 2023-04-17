Katrina Kaif clearly had her own share of challenges and struggles as she made her way to become one of the most sought-after and bankable actors in Bollywood. From struggling with speaking and understanding Hindi to being replaced by actors in her initial days, Katrina had a tough time adjusting herself to the industry. However, it was with her hard work and dedication that she eventually proved that she is here to stay and will be at the forefront when it comes to taking any role in Bollywood. But did you know that the actress once thought that her career was completely destroyed after John Abraham had her replaced in a film? It was Salman Khan, who consoled her and advised her to work on her skills.

Shortly after Katrina made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Boom, she was in talks with Anurag Basu for his directorial debut ‘Saaya‘. However, she was reportedly replaced at the suggestion of John Abraham after just one shot, following which the role went to Tara Sharma. The film might not have worked at the box office, but the incident did leave Katrina heartbroken.

Opening up on the same, Salman Khan while speaking on Aap Ki Adalat recalled how he saw Katrina crying for two-three days over getting replaced as she believed that her “whole career was destroyed,” Salman, who admitted to having always believed in Katrina, consoled her by saying, “You will be laughing at it after a few years. They must not have understood your English and Hindi. First, work on it and she learned to write and read Hindi in just two days.”

Now just this, Salman also revealed how Katrina later got an opportunity to replace John Abraham in a film that was offered to both of them. While she initially wanted to replace John, it was on the advice of Salman that she did not do so and worked with the actor. The movie in question was the 2009 release New York which featured Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh in prominent roles.

“It could be anybody. You are doing the film because you like the script, and the director and anyone can be your co-star. Be magnanimous. Today, you are in a position where you can do this since you are friends with the director and with the production company. He can be replaced any time but it is not the righteous thing to do,” Salman recalled as he advised Katrina.

It is pertinent to note that John Abraham later refuted all these remarks, denying the claim that he replaced Katrina.

