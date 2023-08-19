Did Swara Bhaskar indirectly call out Alia Bhatt for supporting Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav?

Days after Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav win the title, the controversies around the Salman Khan-hosted show haven’t died down yet. Now, actress Swara Bhasker has re-posted a series of exchanges shared by a user on X showcasing a heated argument between the actress and Yadav in the past. Not just this, the post targeted actress Alia Bhatt for praising the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Although Swara didn’t comment on the social media post, she indirectly called out the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star.

An heated exchange of words between Swara Bhasker and Elvish Yadav happened in 2021, when the social media influencer used disrespectful words towards the actor. Yadav hit the headlines following his entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2, which he won. The show also featured Alia’s half-sister actor turned director Pooja Bhatt.

“What a downgrade for an actress like you,” the user captioned the post.

Hello @aliaa08,This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you.

A user commented, “My gosh sickness has reached its zenith. How can he be invited to Big Boss???”

My ghosh sickness to the extreme.. how can he even be invited to biggboss??? — Omais Shariff (@omaisshariff) August 17, 2023

To this, the user who shared the post replied, “Your question is itself the answer. The reason why they invited him to Bigg Boss. They promote those who are popular for anything idiotic on social media.”

Your question is itself the answer. The reason why they invited him in Bigg Boss. They promote those who is popular for anything idi0tic on social media. — RheA (@rheahhh_) August 17, 2023

“He said nothing wrong, she made her personality like that then why feel shame about it? He also called her DIDI. It’s pellucid, isn’t it?” asked another user.

He said nothing wrong, she made her personality like then why feel shame about it. he also called her DIDI. isn't it pellucid? — Yàshwànt Goutàm (@YashwantGoutam) August 19, 2023

This is not the first time that Elvish Yadav has made news for his comments on women. During the drama reality show BB’s premiere on Jio Cinema, another wildcard entrant and social media Influencer Aashika Bhatia talked with Bebika Dhurve about how Elvish had made a roast video about her and body-shamed her during the lockdown.

Alia Bhatt- Elvish Yadav controversy

The controversy started after Alia Bhatt indulged users in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. One such user asked her, “Elvish Yadav ke baare mein kuch ho jaye.“ To this, Alia responded by quoting one of his catchphrases, and wrote, “Systummm”. Elvish reposted Alia’s shoutout and wrote, “I LOVE U,” adding three heart emoticons.