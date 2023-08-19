Filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office, Dharma Productions announced on Friday.

Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, the family entertainer features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

Dharma Productions shared the film’s latest global collections on social media.

At a recent promotional event of the film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt spoke about the reactions of their respective spouses Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia spoke first and revealed, “Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I’ve been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da’s disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he’s really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound.”

She added, “So when he heard Turn Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he gave his opinion there only, that ‘this is good, this will really work’. So he’s actually, when I’m working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me even if he has other things to do. I kind of drag him into it. He hasn’t seen the film yet. He’s going to see it next week.”

Ranveer on Deepika’s reaction

She keeps singing the songs around the house and yeah, I can’t wait for her to see it and know what she thinks and feels about it. The now trending dance number, What Jhumka, is crooned by none other than Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Did you know Deepika is an amazing singer? She just doesn’t ever sing. But only I get to hear it.

