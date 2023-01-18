Over the past few weeks, rumours have been making rounds about Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married next month. While the couple continues to remain silent over their marriage rumours, fans are already convinced about the same and seem quite excited to witness the two getting hitched. Amid such reports, now Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has dropped a major hint to seemingly confirm Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding which has left fans more excited. Taking to Twitter, the Golmaal actor asked his fans about the same further, noting that he has heard about the wedding.

While making a sly jibe at the rumours, Talpade wrote, “Doston, when is the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? a little birdie told me it is quite soon!!! love you all.”

Check:

Doston, when is d wedding of @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara? a little birdie told me it is quite soon!!! lov u all #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani — Shreyas Talpade (@ShreyasTalpade) January 17, 2023



As soon as he dropped the tweet, many of his followers took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Sab excited hai for their wedding (Everyone is excited for their wedding)”, while another user wrote, “Humei bhi kuch hint de hi do Shreyas bhai! (Please give us a hint about it too)”.

“According to media sources it’s on 6th Feb,” a user said.

Sid-Kiara wedding reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly dating for quite some time now but have not yet made it official. While fans still continue to wait for the couple to confirm their relationship, a buzz has started making rounds that the actors will get married in the first week of February.

As per the latest media reports, Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot on 6 February in a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Besides that, their pre-wedding functions are likely to take place on the 4 and 5 February.

Notably, the two have been rumoured of dating each other since their Shershaah days. They were also spotted together at several places and are often seen dedicating social media posts to each other, thus fuelling rumours of their love life.

