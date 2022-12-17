Did Nora Fatehi take a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez by saying 'My parents didn't raise me to take advantage of people'?

Apart from making the headlines with her back-to-back sizzling performances at FIFA World Cup 2022 and on Moving In With Malaika, Canadian actress Nora Fatehi has constantly remained under the limelight for her involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. After filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora has now shared a cryptic note, wherein she talked about her intentions and upbringing. It is worth mentioning here that both the actresses were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with the extortion case related to Chandrasekhar. Now, Nora took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note saying that her parents didn’t raise her to take advantage of others.

Now, days after filing the defamation case against the Ram Setu actress, Nora has once again slammed Jacqueline. While her story disappeared 24 hours after she posted it, Nora surely made her words heard out loud. Nora wrote, “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people. My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same.” The Bhuj: The Pride of India actress ended her note with a smiling face emoticon.

This comes after Nora, on 12 December, filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline and a few media organisations for allegedly ‘trying to tarnish her reputation’ and causing her loss of work in the film industry. Soon after Nora’s suit came under the media lens, Jacqueline’s lawyer came to her rescue and claimed that his client has never said anything publicly about Nora and the question of defaming her should not arise. Reportedly, Nora’s defamation suit, which was filed in a Delhi court, claimed, “It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work.” In addition, the Sri Lankan actress is listed as ‘accused 1’ in the suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The actress was also featured in the Jehda Nasha remix from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Next, Nora will be seen sharing the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Shehnaaz Gill in Sajid Khan’s 100%, which is expected to release around Diwali next year.

On the other hand, Jacqueline last featured in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Next, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, wherein she will be opposite Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. In addition, the actress also has the multi-starrer film Housefull 5, and Salman Khan’s Kick 2 among others.

