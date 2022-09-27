Ever since Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva‘ has been released, there has been quite a buzz about the film and the characters which have caught most of the attention. Whether that be the role of ‘Vanarastra’ played by Shah Rukh Khan or the other characters, each one of them has managed to leave an impression on the audience. Not just that, the first part also established a few other characters, who are yet to be introduced as they remain a secret for the second part. Some of these include the characters of ‘Dev’ and ‘Amrita’ who play the role of Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) parents. While reports and fan theories have been claiming that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of the mother, the other parent’s identity is yet to be revealed, thus giving rise to speculations over the names of different actors.

The names of Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have been making the rounds on the internet for quite a long time and fans are expecting either of them to play the character of ‘Dev’ in the second installment. Not just this, rumours have been also surfacing about Hrithik being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s film, Ramayana.

Amid these, actor Hrithik Roshan who is presently busy in the promotion of his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, has seemed to have hinted about being a part of the film. It was during a press conference of the film that Hrithik was asked about these two projects.

While answering media questions, Hrithik confirmed that he would start working on ‘Fighter‘ after Vikram Vedha and then can start working on another one which everyone has been recently speaking about. In his response to what will be happening next after this project, the actor said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next ‘Fighter‘ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Hrithik awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha

A remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster film of the same name, Vikram Vedha is set to release globally on 30th September 2022. The film features actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles where Hrithik plays the role of a gangster ‘Vedha’ and Saif in the role of a police officer (Vikram).

Among others, actors like Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Mishra are also in crucial roles.

