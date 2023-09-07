Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik had their share of differences few years ago, but neither of the two ever spoke about it. In a recent, lengthy post on social media, the actor spoke about ‘darkness’ and ‘self-harm’. He wrote- “** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural.”

He added, ” I couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”

Here’s the post:

Avantika Malik then shared two stories on Instagram that seemed like a sly dig at the above post.

While one story said, “I will judge you by the way you treat me, not by the bullsh*t moral characteristics you claim to have, but don’t. -Maria Consigilio.” Another story read, “In the end, people always have a way of revealing who they are. You just have to give them space and time to do so. No mask can be worn forever.”

On Reddit, a user wrote, “Both of them are seeing other people, yet Avantika randomly uploads cryptic posts at times.” Another comment read, “Cryptic posts like this after your ex literally posted about self-harm does not cast her in a good light. There is a time and place for everything.”

There are rumours about Imran Khan’s Bollywood comeback for long. He was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti in 2015.