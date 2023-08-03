Veteran star Zeenat Aman is truly enjoying herself ever since she debuted on Instagram, and on one of her latest posts, Bollywood star Imran Khan, who has not been seen on the big screen since 2015 after quitting acting, made a surprise appearance in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

A fan wrote- “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” And the actor commented- “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.” The comment went viral in no time and fans are speculating a comeback. Khan quit acting after 2015’s Katti Batti.

Khan on turning director

Back in 2013, while speaking to IANS, the actor said, “At some point, I will direct. I have trained for that and studied for it.”

“I am very excited with what I am getting to do as an actor. I am getting to work with some very interesting people, people who I like and respect. And I am getting to learn so much,” he added.

Nephew of Aamir Khan, known as a perfectionist in the Hindi film industry, Imran said his experience as an actor would help him in direction.

“Just by being on the set and working with different directors, you learn a lot…For me, as someone who aspires for direction, I get to learn something from everyone,” he said.

The actor made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and was then seen in films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.