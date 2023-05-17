Diamond jewellery stolen from actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita's house; police arrest her domestic help
The incident took place on Monday and the 30-year-old accused was arrested the next day from neighbouring Thane district, he said
Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh was allegedly stolen from her house in suburban Khar here, following which the police arrested her domestic help, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday and the 30-year-old accused was arrested the next day from neighbouring Thane district, he said.
“Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint,” the official of Khar police station said.
Based on her complaint, the police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage from the area, he said.
“With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery,” the official said.
A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 381 (theft by clerk or servant), he said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.
