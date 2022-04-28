Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her sunshine Avyaan, and celebs have the most adorable reactions.

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021. Dia Mirza is a well-known personality with a large social media following. She gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad last year, and she has been on cloud nine since she became a mother. The actress from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been teasing her fans and loved ones with glimpses of her munchkin on a regular basis. This time, the former Miss India shared a lovely short video of her son Avyaan on the reel area of her Instagram.

Little Avyaan is seen in the video playing with the leaves of a plant. "My sunshine," Dia captioned the video on Instagram. Well-wishers began to send nice words into the comment section as soon as she posted the video. "Beautiful," wrote actress Karisma Kapoor. "He's really adorable," Neelam Kothari said. Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday's mother, used heart emojis.

Dia has previously shared a lovely photo of her kid Avyaan on social media. The actress tweeted a snapshot of her toddler napping in his mother's arms. Dia couldn't take her gaze away from Avyaan at that beautiful moment. 'Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane,' the former beauty queen captioned the photo.

Dia Mirza has appeared in a number of films, including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

