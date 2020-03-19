You are here:

Dhinchak Pooja releases new song about the coronavirus outbreak, inspires a meme fest on Twitter

FP Staff

Mar 19, 2020 17:05:30 IST

Dhinchak Pooja, who became an internet sensation for her cringe-pop songs 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' has returned to spread awareness about the coronavirus with yet another song release.

The song, released on 19 March, begins with an important disclaimer which states that Pooja's new gem, the coronavirus awareness song, is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Should you exhibit any symptoms that may overlap with those of coronavirus patients, go see a doctor.

Along with a crew of dancers wearing masks and performing the hook step of her song, Dhinchak Pooja further touches upon the dos and donts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the song here

However, viewers were quick to resort to memes and had a lot say about the new song.

Check out all the reactions here

The 'Daru Daru Daru' singer's songs are characterised by repetitive lyrics and out-of-tune vocals. Viewers often draw parallels and compare her to Baba Sehgal and Pakistan's Taher Shah because of similarities in style. Dhinchak Pooja revealed in an article that she is aware of the fact that her songs are funny. She also spoke about trolling and receiving hate on social media, as well as the experience of meeting a die-hard fan.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000 worldwide.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 17:05:30 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , coronavirus in india , Coronavirus Pandemic , Dhinchak Pooja , Shareworthy , Tune In , TuneIn

