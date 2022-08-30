The lead cast of Dhavak, Srishti Srivastava and Vaibhav Talwar, along with celebrities, Meiyang Chang, Rajat Barmecha, Ahsaas Channa, Parul Gulati, Nidhi Singh and others had a wonderful time at the special screening of the sports drama hosted by Amazon miniTV in Mumbai

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is all set to make everyone shout ‘Get, Set, Go!’ with its first sports drama, Dhavak. This short film, featuring Srishti Srivastava and Vaibhav Talwar in lead roles, aims to inspire people to chase their dreams.

As viewers gear up to learn about sprinter Sudha Singh’s journey, Amazon miniTV hosted a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by the cast, crew, and several popular faces from the industry.

Popular actors and social media influencers like Meiyang Chang, Rajat Barmecha, Ahsaas Channa, Parul Gulati, Nidhi Singh, Rytasha Rathore, Viraj Ghelani, Ruhee Dosani, Rohit Khandelwal, among several others, graced the exclusive screening.

An evening filled with fun moments saw the cast dancing on the dhol together and celebrating the premiere of the short film. Celebrities also showered the makers with praises for the beautiful portrayal of a story as inspiring and heartwarming as Sudha’s.

Dhavak, revolves around the life of a young ace sprinter Sudha Singh (Srishti), who dreams of bagging the gold medal, but societal pressures become a hurdle in her quest for glory.

Directed and produced by Abhishek Sharma, the story takes an interesting turn when she meets her prospective groom and ‘Race Swayamwar’ decides her fate. Run the race of dreams with Sudha from August 30 on Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, available on the Amazon Shopping App.

